Malware Analysis Market 2020 is Thriving Worldwide with Smart Key Players AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Malware Analysis Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global malware analysis market is expected to reach US$ 24.8 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

As cyber attackers discover new sophisticated ways to encrypt their malicious payloads as well as even entire malware packages, defenders find it further difficult to analyze and defeat this software. The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises.

As per a study conducted by Kaspersky, during the first half of 2018, IoT Malware explicitly designed for IoT devices propagated three-fold with more than 120,000 modifications of malware. Cybercriminals may have various motives for exploiting IoT devices; however, the most common purpose was to create botnets that would be used to enable DDoS attacks. Certain of the malware modifications identified by Kaspersky Lab were even customized to disable competing for malware. Moreover, according to F-Secure Corporation’s ‘Attack Landscape H1 2019’, attacks against SMB ports, as well as IoT devices, are accelerating at an extraordinary rate. It measured a three-fold surge in attack traffic to over 2.9 Bn events. Among these attacks, 2.1 Bn were on the TCP ports, chiefly used on IoT devices. Also, Mirai malware, which proliferated in 2018, is persistent in highly-targeting these device.

The malware analysis market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The U.S. is a hub of leading IT & cloud based companies which includes Google, Oracle, IBM and Amazon Web Services etc. Also, it is the world’s largest economy with a well-developed infrastructure. US has the most influential financial market in the world and one of the largest stock exchange. The data splurge in the country is owing to the presence of several tech & financial institutions. Further, it has deep integration of IoT based connected devices, that generates huge amount of digital data every second. The developments in the field of Big Data, Business Intelligence (BI), and other associated technologies is expected to propel the growth of malware analysis adoption by various enterprises.

Malware analysis market is segment based on the software and services. The solution segment led the malware analysis market, by component in 2018; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Malware analysis verifies malicious code to identify it on a host or network and to revel how it works and how to eliminate it. It is one of the key component of overall security strategy. Malware analysis is highly benefited for incident response. As technical indicators are reveled, responders can further identify other resources affected by the same malware. It also provides the information required for effective recovery and eradication.

The major players operating in the malware analysis market are AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, and Trend Micro among others.

