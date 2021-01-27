Automated Hospital Beds Market Report Analysis 2020 with Arjo, Gendron Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Invacare Corporation.

The Automated Hospital Beds Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

An automated hospital bed is specially designed for hospitalized patients who require some health care services. These hospital beds provide comfort and well-being of the patient and for the convenience of healthcare workers. Standard features of automated bed are automated adjustable height for the entire bed, including the head and the feet, adjustable side rails, and has electronic buttons to operate the bed.

The Automated Hospital Beds market is anticipated to grow in the market by the increase in the number of various acute and chronic disorders, rising the geriatric population, increased number of obese people that are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of automated hospital beds and expensive maintenance for automated hospital beds are restraining the market growth. Whereas, growing consumer preference for the automated hospital beds is gaining the opportunity in the market.

1.Arjo

2. Gendron Inc.

3. Hill-Rom Services Inc.

4. Invacare Corporation

5. Linetspol. sr.o.

6. Medline Industries, Inc.

8. Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

9. Stryker

The automated hospital beds market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, usage and by end user. Based on type the market is segmented as semi-automatic, fully automatic, general beds, general beds, pediatric beds, pressure relief beds, bariatric beds and birthing beds. On the basis of technology the market is categorized as basic and smart. On the basis of usage the market is categorized as general purpose, intensive care, delivery/birthing, pediatric, bariatric, pressure relief, psychiatric care and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals & clinics, reproductive care centers, dentistry, home users and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in automated hospital beds market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated hospital beds market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

– Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

– Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

– Understand where the market opportunities lies.

– Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

– Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

– Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

