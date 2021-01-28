Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Analysis Forecast To 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4890 million by 2024, from US$ 3020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.
Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.
Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.
Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Traditional Logistics
Non-traditional Logistics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Furniture Assembly
Household Appliance Installation
Other Services
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
XPO
Fidelitone Last Mile Inc
EuroAGD
SEKO
United Parcel Service
Werner Global Logistics
Ryder
JD.com, Inc
J.B. Hunt Transport
Wayfair
MondoConvenienza
Schneider Electric
Geek Squad Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Segment by Type
2.2.1 Traditional Logistics
2.2.2 Non-traditional Logistics
2.3 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Segment by Application
2.4.1 Furniture Assembly
2.4.2 Household Appliance Installation
2.4.3 Other Services
2.5 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce by Players
3.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce by Regions
4.1 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce by Countries
7.2 Europe Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Forecast
10.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 XPO
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.1.3 XPO Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 XPO News
11.2 Fidelitone Last Mile Inc
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.2.3 Fidelitone Last Mile Inc Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Fidelitone Last Mile Inc News
11.3 EuroAGD
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.3.3 EuroAGD Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 EuroAGD News
11.4 SEKO
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.4.3 SEKO Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SEKO News
11.5 United Parcel Service
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.5.3 United Parcel Service Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 United Parcel Service News
11.6 Werner Global Logistics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.6.3 Werner Global Logistics Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Werner Global Logistics News
11.7 Ryder
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.7.3 Ryder Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Ryder News
11.8 JD.com, Inc
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.8.3 JD.com, Inc Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 JD.com, Inc News
11.9 J.B. Hunt Transport
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.9.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 J.B. Hunt Transport News
11.10 Wayfair
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Product Offered
11.10.3 Wayfair Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Wayfair News
11.11 MondoConvenienza
11.12 Schneider Electric
11.13 Geek Squad Inc.
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
