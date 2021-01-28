Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce Market 2020 Global Trend, Growth, Demand, Size, Segmentation and Opportunities Analysis Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market will register a 10.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4890 million by 2024, from US$ 3020 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Traditional Logistics

Non-traditional Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Furniture Assembly

Household Appliance Installation

Other Services

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

XPO

Fidelitone Last Mile Inc

EuroAGD

SEKO

United Parcel Service

Werner Global Logistics

Ryder

JD.com, Inc

J.B. Hunt Transport

Wayfair

MondoConvenienza

Schneider Electric

Geek Squad Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Last Mile Delivery for E-commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

