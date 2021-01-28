Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the First and Last Mile Delivery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in First and Last Mile Delivery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of First and Last Mile Delivery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the First and Last Mile Delivery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

B2C

B2B

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

XPO Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Agility

China POST

Hitachi Transport System

DSV

YTO Express

Panalpina

Toll Holdings

Expeditors International of Washington

GEFCO

ZTO Express

STO Express

Dachser

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Sinotrans

Yusen Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global First and Last Mile Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of First and Last Mile Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global First and Last Mile Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the First and Last Mile Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of First and Last Mile Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Segment by Type

2.2.1 B2C

2.2.2 B2B

2.3 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 First and Last Mile Delivery Segment by Application

2.4.1 3C Products

2.4.2 Fresh Products

2.4.3 Others

2.5 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global First and Last Mile Delivery by Players

3.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 First and Last Mile Delivery by Regions

4.1 First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe First and Last Mile Delivery by Countries

7.2 Europe First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa First and Last Mile Delivery by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Forecast

10.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Forecast by Type

10.8 Global First and Last Mile Delivery Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.1.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions News

11.2 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.2.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding News

11.3 FedEx

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.3.3 FedEx First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 FedEx News

11.4 Kuehne + Nagel

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.4.3 Kuehne + Nagel First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

11.5 SF Express

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.5.3 SF Express First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SF Express News

11.6 XPO Logistics

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.6.3 XPO Logistics First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 XPO Logistics News

11.7 DB Schenker Logistics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.7.3 DB Schenker Logistics First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 DB Schenker Logistics News

11.8 Nippon Express

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.8.3 Nippon Express First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Nippon Express News

11.9 GEODIS

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.9.3 GEODIS First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 GEODIS News

11.10 CEVA Logistics

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 First and Last Mile Delivery Product Offered

11.10.3 CEVA Logistics First and Last Mile Delivery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 CEVA Logistics News

11.11 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

11.12 Agility

11.13 China POST

11.14 Hitachi Transport System

11.15 DSV

11.16 YTO Express

11.17 Panalpina

11.18 Toll Holdings

11.19 Expeditors International of Washington

11.20 GEFCO

11.21 ZTO Express

11.22 STO Express

11.23 Dachser

11.24 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

11.25 Sinotrans

11.26 Yusen Logistics

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

