Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024

In 2017, the global Commercial Satellite Launch Service market size was 5000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6090 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

A satellite is an artificial, computer-controlled, semi-independent system that is launched into the earth’s orbit.The data obtained from satellites for commerical use such as internet and GPS is called commercial satellite launch service.

Rising urbanization and spending capacity is driving force of mobile phones and internet. Increasing internet usage for various activities such as video streaming, online payments, and Internet of Things (IOT) plays an important part in industry’s revenues generation over the forecast time frame. According to Global Digital Report of 2018, currently there are over 4 billion people using internet that promotes communication across the world. This rising population of internet users is further supporting the growth of commercial satellite launch service market size over the projected time span.

This report focuses on the global Commercial Satellite Launch Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Satellite Launch Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ariane Group

GK Launch Services

Lockheed Martin

United Launch Alliance

Commercial Space Technologies Ltd.

ISRO

NASA

Antrix Corporation Limited

COSMOS International

Sea Launch

Boeing

Orbital Sciences Corporation

SpaceX

Eurockot Launch Services

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LEO

MEO

GEO

HEO

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Communication

Reconnaissance

Weather Forcasting

Remote Sensing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Satellite Launch Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Satellite Launch Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Satellite Launch Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 LEO

1.4.3 MEO

1.4.4 GEO

1.4.5 HEO

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Navigation

1.5.3 Communication

1.5.4 Reconnaissance

1.5.5 Weather Forcasting

1.5.6 Remote Sensing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size

2.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Commercial Satellite Launch Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ariane Group

12.1.1 Ariane Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.1.4 Ariane Group Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ariane Group Recent Development

12.2 GK Launch Services

12.2.1 GK Launch Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.2.4 GK Launch Services Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GK Launch Services Recent Development

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.4 United Launch Alliance

12.4.1 United Launch Alliance Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.4.4 United Launch Alliance Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 United Launch Alliance Recent Development

12.5 Commercial Space Technologies Ltd.

12.5.1 Commercial Space Technologies Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.5.4 Commercial Space Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Commercial Space Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 ISRO

12.6.1 ISRO Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.6.4 ISRO Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ISRO Recent Development

12.7 NASA

12.7.1 NASA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.7.4 NASA Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 NASA Recent Development

12.8 Antrix Corporation Limited

12.8.1 Antrix Corporation Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.8.4 Antrix Corporation Limited Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Antrix Corporation Limited Recent Development

12.9 COSMOS International

12.9.1 COSMOS International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.9.4 COSMOS International Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 COSMOS International Recent Development

12.10 Sea Launch

12.10.1 Sea Launch Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Commercial Satellite Launch Service Introduction

12.10.4 Sea Launch Revenue in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Sea Launch Recent Development

12.11 Boeing

12.12 Orbital Sciences Corporation

12.13 SpaceX

12.14 Eurockot Launch Services

12.15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launch Services

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

