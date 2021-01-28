Application Modernization Services Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Application Modernization Services market size was 10400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Application Modernization Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Modernization Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Application modernization is the refactoring, re-purposing or consolidation of legacy software programming to align it more closely with current business needs.

The goal of an application modernization project is to create new business value from existing applications. An application is a program designed to perform a specific function directly for the user or, in some cases, for another application program. Keeping legacy applications running smoothly can be a time-consuming, resource-intensive process, especially when the software becomes so outdated that it becomes incompatible with newer versions of the underlying operating system (OS) or system hardware.

Application Modernization Tools is mainly divided into three subdivisions: Emulation, Translation and Business rules extraction. And Emulation was the most widely used area which took up about 45.43% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Business rules extraction is growing fast and will occupy more share. By language, Application Modernization Services market can be divided into Cobol, ADA, PL/1, RPG, Assembler and PowerBuilder, Cobol is the largest subdivision with the market share of 63.32% in 2017.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Application Modernization Services in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 34.51% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30.70%.

United States is now the key developers of Application Modernization Services; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, Japan and India.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Atos

Bell Integrator

Capgemini

Cognizant

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Macrosoft Inc.

Tech Mahindra

TCS

Wipro

Infosys

DXC

Blu Age

TSRI

Modern Systems

Trinity Millennium

Micro Focus

Software Mining

Semantic Designs

Evolveware

Mapador

Fresche Legacy

Asysco

Expersolve

Metaware

MOST Technologies

Freesoft

Language Portability Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cobol

ADA

PL/1

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Modernization Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Modernization Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Modernization Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

