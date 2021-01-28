Industrial Robotics Market Projected to Register 7.0% CAGR to 2025 | FANUC(Japan), EPSON Robots(Japan), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), KUKA(Germany), Comau(Italy)

Global Industrial Robotics Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.

The global Industrial Robotics market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 48200 million by 2025, from USD 36710 million in 2019.

The Industrial Robotics market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: FANUC(Japan), EPSON Robots(Japan), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), KUKA(Germany), Comau(Italy), ABB(Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies(US), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Nachi(Japan), Staubli(Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), Hyundai Robotics(Korea), DENSO Robotics(Japan), Star Seiki(Japan), Yamaha(Japan), Toshiba(Japan), OTC Daihen(Japan), Robostar(Korea), Universal Robots(Denmark), Panasonic(Japan), Estun Automation(China), CLOOS(Germany), Anhui EFORT(China), Siasun(China), STEP Electric(China), Foxconn(Foxbot)(China), Codian Robotics(Netherlands), IGM(Australia), Guangzhou CNC(China), JEL Corporation(Japan)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 FANUC(Japan)

2.1.1 FANUC(Japan) Details

2.1.2 FANUC(Japan) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 FANUC(Japan) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 FANUC(Japan) Product and Services

2.1.5 FANUC(Japan) Industrial Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 EPSON Robots(Japan)

2.2.1 EPSON Robots(Japan) Details

2.2.2 EPSON Robots(Japan) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 EPSON Robots(Japan) SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 EPSON Robots(Japan) Product and Services

2.2.5 EPSON Robots(Japan) Industrial Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

2.3.1 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Details

2.3.2 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Product and Services

2.3.5 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Industrial Robotics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 KUKA(Germany)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America by Country

6 Europe by Country

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

8 South America by Country

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

10 Market Segment by Type

11 Global Industrial Robotics Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast

