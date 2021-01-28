Flourishing demand of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market Size Over 2020-2026 Hitachi LTD, Alstom, Honeywell International, ABB LTD, JFE Engineering Corporation

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) is an automated real time monitoring tool which can supervise, collect data, analyze and generate reports. SCADA displays the status of the remote machinery(s) and acquires information about the same over coded signal (control system combined with data acquisition system) and are usually used for large distance multiple sites. SCADA being comprehensive, is utilized in various industries such as infrastructure (pipeline, power transmission, etc.), industrial (refining, power generation, etc.), and facility-based environments (airport, ships, etc.). The enormous growth in big data along with analytics has increased the expected efficiency of SCADA to the customers. This will lead to higher profitability for the companies.

Some of the significant players in the SCADA market that are profiled in the report are IBM Corp, Hitachi LTD, Alstom, Honeywell International, ABB LTD, JFE Engineering Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, and Schneider Electric

The SCADA market is driven mainly by factors such as implementation of SCADA to support high requirements of safety and to reduce distribution & transmission losses. Also, demand for SCADA has increased due to its integration with corporate IT and due to its flexibility with usage of WSN. Further, the deployment of SCADA on private cloud has gained momentum which has boosted the bandwidth requirement and is shifting towards IP based market. SCADA market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period. However, some factors that are restraining growth in the market include apprehensions of cyber-attacks, social engineering and physical security of the system.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

