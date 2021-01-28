Womens Activewear Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In Upcoming Year Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company

Extensive and unique advantages offered by activewear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global activewear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for activewear. Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of activewear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of female consumers in walking for fitness activities has led to surge in sales of running/jogging shoes and activewear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of consumers toward athleisure wear positively impacts the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth.

Get sample on this Report – https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658906/sample

The major players operating in the women’s activewear market include Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, Inc., V.F. Corporation, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., and Gap, Inc.

The global women’s activewear market was valued at $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Activewear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities, which helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

By Fabric

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Get discount on this Report – https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658906/discount

The Womens Activewear Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Womens Activewear Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Womens Activewear Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Womens Activewear Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Womens Activewear Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Womens Activewear Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Womens Activewear Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Womens Activewear Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

Inquire before buying @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658906/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]