Global Bubble Tea Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2023 CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, Sumos Sdn Bhd

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used for enhancing the texture of the tea. Bubble tea is served in a hot or cold form, according to the preference of consumers and a fat straw is used through which the pearls can be easily eaten by the consumers. Bubble tea is slowly gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, and globally too.

The key players operating in the market includes Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, Sumos Sdn Bhd, Gong Cha USA, Boba Tea Company, Troika JC. (Qbubble), and Fokus Inc.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company's website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

By Component

Flavor

Creamer

Sweetener

Liquid

Tapioca pearls

Others

The Bubble Tea Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Bubble Tea Market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Bubble Tea Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Bubble Tea Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Bubble Tea Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Bubble Tea Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Bubble Tea Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

