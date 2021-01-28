Flourishing demand of Pea Protein Market Size Over 2020-2025 A&B Ingredients, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Glanbia

Pea protein is the concentrated protein extracted from the green and yellow peas. It is obtained by drying and grounding peas into a fine flour, mixing it with water, removing the starch and fiber from it, and leaving more than fifty percent of protein with a small amount of vitamins and minerals. Pea protein is extracted in three types, such as pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and textured pea protein. Pea protein contains all the nine essential amino acids offering numerous health benefits, such as weight management, improvement of blood circulation and calcium absorption, maintenance of healthy muscle, enhancement of metabolism, and regulation of blood sugar. It also helps to reduce muscle breakdown after heavy workouts. Enhanced demand for pea-protein-based sports nutrition and weight management products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global pea protein industry.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are A&B Ingredients, Roquette Freres Le Romarin, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Glanbia, Plc., Green Labs, LLC., GEMEF Industries, Axiom Foods, Inc., Puris, and and Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

An exclusive Pea Protein Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

By type

Pea protein isolate

Pea protein concentrate

Textured pea protein

By form

Dry

Liquid

By application

Dietary supplement

Bakery & confectionery good

Meat products & alternative

Beverages

Others

The Pea Protein Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pea Protein Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Pea Protein Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Pea Protein Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Pea Protein Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Pea Protein Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Pea Protein Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Pea Protein Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

