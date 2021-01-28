Dating Services Market 2020 thriving worldwide By Top key players-Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Badoo, eharmony

The key factors driving the growth of dating services market includes increase in number of singles or unmarried, upsurge in affordability, lucrative options facilitated by online dating services leading to higher rate of subscription, technological innovations, and rise in preference of customers towards no monogamous relationships. Moreover, customized solutions according to preferences, like and dislikes have revolutionized the dating services market. However, factors such as. Fraudulent activities, dating scams and data privacy results in apprehension among customers is impeding the revenue growth of dating services market. Furthermore increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of internet services among semi-urban population would provide lucrative opportunities for the engaged stakeholders in the industry.

Some of the key players in the global market includes Grindr LLC, Love Group Global Ltd., Badoo, eharmony, Inc., The Meet Group Inc., Spice of Life, Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, Zoosk Inc., and rsvp.com.au Pty Ltd

Dating Services including both online and traditional are social platforms whereby an individual can search, contact and meet each other over to arrange a date, usually with the intention of developing a relationship. The dating services market size was valued at $6.7 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides an overview of the Dating Services Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Dating Services industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Dating Services Market.

The Dating Services Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dating Services Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Dating Services Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

