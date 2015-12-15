IoT in Healthcare Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2027

The global IoT in Healthcare market accounted for US$ 20.2 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 135.9 Bn in 2025.

This report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and market data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report, that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Leading key companies profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Siemen Healthcare GmbH, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., IBM Watson Health, General Electric Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Life, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, and Verily Life Sciences LLC.

The IoT in Healthcare market is experiencing a high growth and adoption rate from past few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for high adoption of IoT in Healthcare is the need to decrease costs related to healthcare facilities worldwide. Developing economies with high growth in population and decreasing prices for internet services are providing opportunities for the players operating in the global IoT in Healthcare market.

Technology up gradation, government initiatives to deploy IoT solutions in healthcare industry, rising incidences of chronic diseases, and continuously increasing adoption of smart devices are some of the key driving factors for this market. Many healthcare institutions and providers are adopting IoT in healthcare solutions to deliver better care to their patients and optimize their clinical workflow. The global IoT in Healthcare market is broadly classified into solution (medical systems & devices and software solutions & tools), services (professional services & integration services) application (medication management, patient monitoring, fitness & wellness measurement, clinical workflow management and others) and end-user (patients & individuals, diagnostic & research and labs, hospitals & healthcare institutes and government authority); and geography.

Global IoT in Healthcare- Market Segmentation

By Solution

Medical Systems & Devices

Software Solutions & Tools

By Medical Systems & Devices

On-Body Wellness

On-Body Healthcare

Implanted

By Software Solutions & Tools

Data Analytics Tools & Solutions

Network Management Solutions

Security Solutions

By Services

Professional Services

Integration Services

By Application

Medication Management

Patient Monitoring

Fitness & Wellness Measurement

Clinical Workflow Management

Others

By End-user

Patients & Individuals

Diagnostic & Research Centers and Labs

Hospital and Healthcare Institutes

Government Authority

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest IoT in healthcare market share and would register a CAGR of 23.1%.

In North America, various initiatives taken by the Federal government in the U.S. has led to increase in the market share of North America region. Also, the region is known for its early adoption of technology, which can be another reason for the demand growth for IoT in Healthcare in North America.

Based on the application type, patient monitoring is projected to dominate the market.

The government of China has signed 15 memorandum of understanding with Korean companies which enabled these companies to accelerate their technological advancement in Chinese market by introducing telemedicine into healthcare sector of China. Such initiatives have led to increased growth in IoT in Healthcare market in APAC. Also, countries such as Singapore are adopting IoT in Healthcare technologies.

