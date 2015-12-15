Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Demand and Regional Outlook by 2027

The healthcare specialty enzymes market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as the elderly application fuels the pharmaceutical diagnostic enzymes demand, strong investments in the biotech sector pulls the demand for enzymes, advancement in enzyme engineering & green chemistry, and rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the emerging regional market, and the rising clinical in vitro diagnostics industry offers opportunities in the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Profiling in this Market: BASF SE, Amano Enzyme Inc., Codexis, Novozymes, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Biocatalysts, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sekisui Diagnostics, and Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

The global healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented on the basis of product, source and application. Based on product, the healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented as carbohydrases, proteases, polymerases & nucleases, lipases, and others. Based on source, the healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented as microorganisms, plants and animals. On the basis of application the healthcare specialty enzymes market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, research & biotechnology, diagnostic, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare specialty enzymes market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare specialty enzymes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare specialty enzymes market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare specialty enzymes market in these regions.

