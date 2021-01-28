Ceramic Tiles Market Market SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2020-2027 | China Ceramics Co. Ltd.,Florida Tile Inc.,Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.P.A.,Grupo Lamosa, S.A.B. DE C.V.,Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

The global ceramic tiles market accounted to US$81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$122.59 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase number of commercial and residential constructions, and performance & economic benefits.

Key Players

1. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

2. China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

3. Florida Tile, Inc.

4. GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

5. Kajaria Ceramics Limited

6. Porcelanosa Grupo AIE

7. PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya

8. RAK Ceramics

9. The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.

10. Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SPA

As a product the ceramic tiles have grown to a considerable chunk and the market for the same is observing a rapid growth with regards to the product innovations being carried out by the ceramic tiles market players. Another factor catalyzing the ceramic tiles market growth in the current scenario is the initiatives undertaken to enhance the infrastructure construction industry by various governments of developed countries as well as developing economies. The ceramic tiles market consists of large and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced materialized tiles to their customers.

The construction industry is expanding at a steady growth rate in the developed regions across the globe. While on the other hand, in the developing regions, the industry is experiencing a substantial growth rate. Investments in infrastructure construction industry is continuously growing across the globe. The major focus of investments is on the residential sectors as the global population is constantly increasing at an exponential rate, which is demanding more residential spaces. The number of new residential buildings or individual houses rose rapidly over the years in the developed as well as developing nations worldwide.

