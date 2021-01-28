Contemporary innovations in Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems industry made available by top research firm to 2027

Point-of-use water treatment systems are usually installed at a single water connection, typically under the sink in the kitchen or bathroom. Unlike point-of-entry water treatment systems, these systems filter water at the point where water is being used. Rapid urbanization and the increasing awareness about these systems are fueling the demand among the middle-class segment in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, applications in the non-residential sector are expected to create growth prospects for the key players of the point-of-use water treatment systems market in the coming years.

1.3M Co.

2.A.O. Smith Water Technologies

3.Aquaphor (WestAqua Distribution OU Limited)

4.Culligan International

5.Eureka Forbes

6.GE Appliances (Haier)

7.KENT RO Systems Ltd.

8.Kinetico Incorporated (Axel Johnson Inc.)

9.New Wave Enviro

10.Whirlpool Corporation

The point-of-use water treatment systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to driving factors such as rising disposable income and increasing health awareness among the consumers. Also, technological innovations in the field are further likely to boost market growth. However, increasing use of bottled water may hinder the growth of the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, developing and underdeveloped countries are expected to provide growth opportunities owing to the scarcity of clean water.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

