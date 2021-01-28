Chemical Tankers Market : Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Industry Demand, Sales, Revenue

The chemical tankers are cargo ships designed for transporting chemicals in bulk. These ships often carry sensitive cargo that requires high standard tank cleaning besides clean petroleum products and industrial chemicals. Also, chemical tankers are equipped with tank heating systems to maintain the viscosity of cargo. Tankers are classified into three types based on the environmental impacts and chemical hazards associated with the product.

Leading Chemical Tankers Market Players:

1.Bahri

2.Champion Tankers AS

3.IINO Kaiun Group

4.MISC Berhad

5.MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd.

6.Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

7.Odfjell SE

8.Stolt-Nielsen Limited

9.Team Tankers International Ltd.

10.Wilmar International Ltd

Besides, chemical tankers often have a series of separate cargo tanks depending upon the type of chemicals transported. These are either made of stainless steel or coated with specialized coatings like phenolic epoxy or zinc paint. Stainless steel tanks are used particularly for aggressive acid cargos while coated tanks often carry vegetable oils and other less reactive chemicals.

The chemical tankers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing chemical industry coupled with increased chemical trade practices across the globe. Rising demands for oilseeds, vegetable oils, and fats and evolution of shale gas further contribute to the growth of the chemical tankers market.

Also, key Chemical Tankers Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

