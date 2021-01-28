Plastic Waste Management Services Market Segmentation, Significant Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook to 2026 BY Key Players B. Schoenberg, Advanced Environmental, REPLAS, Clear Path Recycling, PLASgran, Custom Polymers, Carbon LITE, LUXUS, WTE

Sameer Joshi

Global Plastic Waste Management Services Market is valued approximately USD 25,047.88 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Plastic waste management service refers to approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Growth in awareness programs towards waste management practices is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Rising demand from developing economies is the factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, shifting preference towards recycled plastic is contributing towards growth of global Plastic Waste Management Services market. Further, Plastic Waste Management Services offers several benefits such as less disposal to landfill and less overall harm to the environment and meeting legal obligations that regulates their demand across various regions. However, absence of infrastructure for plastic waste collection & segregation and less participation of source sectors towards waste management are the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Waste Management Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of Plastic Waste Management Services in the region. Europe also contributes a significant growth in the global Plastic Waste Management Services market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to rising concern towards environment among people across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

B. Schoenberg & Co. Inc.

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.

REPLAS

Clear Path Recycling

PLASgran Ltd.

Custom Polymers Inc.

Carbon LITE Industries

LUXUS Ltd.

WTE Corporation

KW Plastic Inc.

Kuusakoski Group

Shanghai Pret Composites Co. Ltd.

Republic Services Inc.

Reprocessed Plastics Inc.

4G Recycling Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

By Application:

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

