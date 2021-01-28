Rheumatology Therapeutics Market Trends, Segmentation, Industry Forecast, Business Insights to 2026 By Leading Players AbbVie, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers, Merck, Amgen, Janssen, Novartis, Genentech, Takeda, Sanofi

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 21,2020 – Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market valued approximately USD 44.38 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.73% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Rheumatology Therapeutics Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Rheumatology therapeutics market consists of therapeutics used for the treatment of rheumatic disorders, which include rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, spondylarthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and systemic sclerosis. It is also associated with pain disorders in joints, ligaments and muscles. Rising incidence of rheumatology diseases, rising geriatric population worldwide are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding diseases remittances therapies and growing healthcare expenditure are another factor that impelling the demand of rheumatology therapeutics across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in pharmaceutical field and increasing investments in healthcare industry for research and development activities are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high capital investment in drug development and presence of alternative such as biosimilar are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Rheumatology Therapeutics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising geriatric population, growing healthcare expenditure and high adoption of biopharmaceuticals for the treatment in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Rheumatology Therapeutics market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing prevalence of rheumatology diseases and rising number of patient population across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

AbbVie

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co.

Amgen

Janssen Biotech

Novartis AG

Genentech

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Type:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Osteoarthritis

Lupus

Gout

Others

By Drug Type:

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Analgesics

Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Corticosteroids

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Hospitals

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

