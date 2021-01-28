Medical Aesthetics Market Current Scenario, Industry Trends, Developments, Future Outlook to 2025 – Allergan, Alma Lasers, Anika, Cutera, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Aesthetics, Medytox, Sientra, Sinclair Pharma

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, Feb 21,2020 – Global Medical Aesthetics Market is valued approximately USD 9.42 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growing adoption of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures and the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products are some major trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of Medical Aesthetics globally.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017734

Global medical aesthetics market is majorly driven by growing adoption of noninvasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures globally. As per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Survey (ISAPS) in 2017, Japan ranked 3th in list of countries for cosmetic procedures list and approx. 1,137,976 procedures (surgical & non-surgical) procedures were performed in 2017 which accounted for 4.8 % of world-wide percentage of total number of cosmetic procedures. In addition, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery estimates that, laser tattoo removal accounted for 14,124 procedures, Hair removal accounted for 166,254 procedure and photo rejuvenation accounted for 154,770. Similarly, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, Italy aesthetic non-surgical procedures has been on the constant rise & is one of the leading countries in the European Union. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the aesthetic non- surgical procedures accounted for 502,469 cases in the year 2016 in Italy. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgery, the Botulinum toxin accounted for 234,294 procedures, Hyaluronic acid accounted for 250,648 procedures, and Calcium Hydroxyapatite accounted for 4317 procedures and Poly-L-Lactic acid accounted for 3009 procedures. Thus, rising number of aesthetic procedures shows high adoption of aesthetic laser procedure thereby, supplementing the growth of the medical aesthetics market over the forecast period. However, complications and clinical risks associated with medical aesthetic procedures is a major factor that impede the growth of the medical aesthetics market over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the medical aesthetics market is segmented into product and end-user. The product segment of global medical aesthetics market is classified into facial aesthetic products, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners, skin aesthetic devices, physician-dispensed eyelash products, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, thread lift products and nail treatment laser devices of which facial aesthetic products holds the largest share due to increasing consumer spending levels and increasing demand for facial aesthetic treatments. The end-user segment includes clinics, hospitals, and medical S.P.A.S, beauty centers and home care settings of which includes clinics, hospitals, and medical S.P.A.S accounted for the largest market share owing to the high availability of financial and infrastructural resources with hospitals and clinics including the advanced devices to perform aesthetic procedures.

The regional analysis of Medical Aesthetics Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global medical aesthetics market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are increasing trend of minimally invasive technology along with the high rate of adoption in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growing awareness about aesthetic, growing consumer knowledge and interest along with the rising medical tourism.

The leading market players mainly include-

– Allergan

– Alma Lasers, Ltd.

– Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

– Cutera, Inc.

– Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic, Inc.)

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merz Aesthetics, Inc

– Medytox, Inc.

– Sientra, Inc.

– Sinclair Pharma PLC

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017734

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.