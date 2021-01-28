Nanocellulose Market Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

“Nanocellulose Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market scope, segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Companies Mentioned:

American Process Inc.

Borregaard ASA

Celluforce Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Innventia AB

Kruger Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Norske Skogindustrier ASA

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Nanostructured cellulose is derived from wood pulp or plant cellulose by the chemical or mechanical treatment of cellulose. Nanocellulose is biopolymer which is pseudo-plastic in nature with superior thermal, mechanical, and structural properties. Nanocellulose is a new-generation material with high aspect ratio and low density. It is used in paper processing, paints, coatings, food & beverages, oil & gas, and various other end-use sectors.

The global nanocellulose market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose, microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as paper processing, paints & coatings, oil & gas, food & beverages, composites, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others.

