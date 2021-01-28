Molecular Quality Controls Market Updates, Segmentation, Growth Rate to 2025 By Top Players Seracare Life, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad, Microbiologics, Zeptometrix, Roche, Abbott, Quidel, Qnostics, Maine Molecular

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 21,2020 – Global molecular quality controls market is valued approximately USD 119.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising demand for external quality assessment and growing number of accredited clinical laboratories are some trends triggering the growth of the Molecular Quality Controls market over the forecast period. Global molecular quality control market is significantly driven by the government investments to promote clinical research. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it has awarded 15 new clinical trial research grants totaling more than $22 million over the next four years to boost the development of products for patients with rare diseases. These new grants were awarded to principal investigators from academia and industry across the country. As a result, the demand for molecular quality controls products would increase as these products are widely used to authenticate the accurate treatments of target disease owing to the rising awareness about health concerns, promoting the growth of the market across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for multi-analyte controls offers lucrative growth prospects for the molecular quality controls market. However, high cost associated with the quality control is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the molecular quality controls market is segmented into product, analyte type, application and end-user. The product segment of global molecular quality controls market is classified into independent controls and instrument-specific controls. On the basis of application segment, the market is diversified into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing and other applications of which oncology segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing research on cancer biomarkers, rising prevalence of cancer and growing focus on personalized medicine. The analyte segment includes single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls of which multi-analyte controls is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to increasing preference for multi-analyte controls for clinical as well as research applications due to the benefits associated with its use, such as time savings, cost-effectiveness and the availability of a wide range of formats that enhance flexibility for users. On the basis of end-user segment, the molecular quality controls market is diversified into clinical laboratories, hospitals, IVD manufacturers and contract research organizations, academic & research institutes and other end users.

The regional analysis of molecular quality controls market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in molecular quality controls market owing to the well-established healthcare sector both in U.S and Canada, easy accessibility to technologically advanced products and presence of the large number of leading molecular quality control products manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to high demand for the accurate and high-quality diagnostics tests from large patient population.

