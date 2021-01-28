Near infrared imaging Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2025 – Stryker, Karl Storz, Carl Zeiss, Leica, Olympus, Perkinelmer, Li-Cor, Hamamatsu, Quest, Mizuho

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 21,2020 – Global near infrared imaging market is significantly driven rising prevalence of cancer. According to Cancer index, it was estimated that around 2,814,000 of Chinese would die from cancer in 2015 equivalent to around 7,500 cancer deaths every day on an average basis in the country. Similarly, as per the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research of India, every single women affected by cervical cancer dies of its impact every 8 minutes. For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, 1 woman die. Every year, over 7 lakh cancer cases are registered in India which in turn causes 5,56,400 deaths in year that is fueling the adoption and utility of radiotherapy in India. Also, as per the National Cancer Control Strategy (2017-2022), Cancer is estimated to be the 3rd leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases in Middle East & Africa region. Thus, high prevalence of cancer would increase the need for near infrared imaging as it is beneficial to diagnosis cancer, promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lengthy and tough approval process limiting the availability of targeted fluorophores is the major factor that impede the growth of global Near infrared imaging market.

On the basis of segmentation, the near infrared imaging market is segmented into product, application and end-user. The product segment of global Near infrared imaging market is classified into devices and reagents of which device segment hold the largest share owing to the increasing number of research activities on cancer along with the rising prevalence of cancer. The application segment includes preclinical imaging, cancer surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and plastic/reconstructive surgeries. Based on the end-user segment, the near infrared imaging market is classified into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research laboratories of which hospitals and clinics segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing number of plastic and reconstructive surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics.

The regional analysis of Near infrared imaging Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Near infrared imaging market. The major reasons for the dominance of North America are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases and rapid adoption of the technologically advanced imaging systems. Also, the dominance of North America region is witnessed owing to the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and high healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to increasing investments by international players by collaborating with regional players.

The leading market players mainly include-

– Stryker

– Karl Storz Se & Co.Kg

– Carl Zeiss Meditech AG

– Leica Microsystems

– Olympus Corporation

– Perkinelmer, Inc.

– Li-Cor, Inc.

– Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

– Quest Medical Imaging B.V.

– Mizuho Medical Co., Ltd.

