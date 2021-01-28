Smart Apparel Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The “Global Smart apparel Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart apparel industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart apparel market with detailed market segmentation by component, connectivity, end-user, and geography. The global smart apparel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart apparel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart apparel market.

Smart apparel is referred to as smart garments, high tech clothing, electronic textiles, smart wear, smart textiles, and e-textiles, among others. Smart apparel includes value-added functionality such as live tracking, response, and biometrics, among others. The smart apparel market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of monitoring body activities through sensors.

Increasing adoption of smart apparel in sports and fitness and growing adoption of smart clothes across various end-use industries are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the smart apparel market. However, the high cost of smart apparel might act as a restraining factor for the smart apparel market. The market for smart apparel is highly fragmented, with a large number of companies operating in the market.

The global smart apparel market is segmented on the basis of component, connectivity, and end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, GPS, and RFID. Based on end-user the market is segmented as healthcare, sport and fitness, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart apparel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Smart apparel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart apparel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart apparel market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart apparel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart apparel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart apparel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Smart apparel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Smart apparel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Jabil

Jacquard

Mad Apparel, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Samsung

Sensoria Inc.

Siren

Under Armour, Inc.

Wearable X

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Smart Apparel Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Smart Apparel Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Smart Apparel Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Smart Apparel Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

