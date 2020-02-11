Travel Retail Market Evaluation for the term 2020-2027: Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, Lagardère Group, Lotte Hotels and Resorts, LVMH Moët Hennessy

Travel retail is a worldwide industry selling goods to international travelers. Sales in travel retail shops are accepted from the payment of certain local or national taxes and excise duties. It is generally with the requirement that the goods are only sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Products that can be sold by travel retail differ by jurisdiction and different rules which is based on import allowance restrictions, excise duty calculations and other aspects. Airports provide the majority of such sales globally. Travel retail is available at border shops, onboard aircraft during international flights, cruise & ferry shops on vessels in international waters, at some international railway stations and for the provisioning of ships sailing in international waters.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Development of the travel and tourism industry across the globe is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the travel retail market. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income among individual is also projected to influence the travel retail market significantly. Moreover, due to the increase in the number of the millennial population is going to have a robust impact on the travel retail market. Growth in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA economies is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the travel retail market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Travel Retail Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of travel retail market with detailed market segmentation by product type, channel and geography. The global travel retail market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading travel retail market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product type and channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into perfumes & cosmetics, food confectionery & catering, wine & spirits, luxury goods, tobacco, electronics and others. On the basis of the channel the market is segmented into airports, cruise liners, railway stations and border down-town & hotel shops.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global travel retail market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The travel retail market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting travel retail market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the travel retail market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the travel retail market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from travel retail market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for travel retail in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the travel retail market.

The report also includes the profiles of key travel retail companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Aer Rianta International cpt

China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd.

Dufry AG

Duty Free Americas, Inc.

Gebr. Heinemann se & co.kg

Lagardère Group

Lotte Hotels and Resorts

LVMH Moët Hennessy

The King Power International Group

THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

