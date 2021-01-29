India Household Insecticides Market Growth and Insights To 2027: Leading Players Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories

Latest market study on “India Household Insecticides Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by “Insect Types (Mosquitoes and Flies, Rats and other Rodents, Termites, Bedbugs and Beetles, and Others), Composition (Synthetic and Natural), Packaging (Small, Medium, and Large), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others)”, The India household insecticides market was accounted to US$ 1,147.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,829.6 Mn by 2027. The report includes an understanding of the key driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The India household insecticides market is segmented based on insect types into mosquitoes and flies, rats and other rodents, termites, bedbugs and beetles, and others. The mosquitoes and flies segment led the India household insecticides market in 2018. There has been a rising demand for mosquito insecticides in the India market. The most widely used household insecticides against mosquitoes are malathion and permethrin. Malathion is an organophosphate that is quite often used for the elimination of mosquitoes indoors as well as outdoors and also against a wide range of insects. It is used in a small amount as in the mosquito insecticide as it possesses no harm to humans. The flies have been noted to be responsible for many contagious diseases and the insecticides have been observed to be beneficial for the elimination of these flies. The areas where these flies come and rest need to be sprayed with insecticides. One of the most significantly used ingredients in the flies’ insecticide is pyrethrin. Pyrethrins are used in the aerosol form that works quickly and does not give lasting residues.

Natural insecticides are defined as the organic form of insecticides which are derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant and are usually made for own defense. The use of a natural form of insecticides for household or domestic uses is rising on account of the harmful attributes of a synthetic form of insecticides. Synthetic insecticides contain harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to impact the health of an individual. The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides. Natural forms of controlling insects are more effective as compared to synthetic insecticides and projects the least toxicity with no trace of harmful chemicals. Natural insecticides are available in several forms such as plant-based oils, natural dust amongst others. These form of insecticides effectively eradicates the breeding of insects and also proves better for the environment.

The market for household insecticides is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the India household insecticides market include Dabur India Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Nilgiri Herbals & Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd., Insecticides (India) Ltd., Relaxo Domeswear LLP, Tainwala Personal Care Products Pvt. Ltd., and HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.), among others.

