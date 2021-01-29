North America Distributed Control System Market Growth and Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation

The North America distributed control system market accounted for US$ 3.74 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5.86 Mn by 2027.

Smart cites technologies has gained momentum around the globe and set for rapid transformation. It also includes intelligent transport systems, smart waste management and robust information technology that will improve the quality of living, employment opportunities and urban services. Thereby, analytics solutions would be used for analyzing the essential decision making for the smart cities and for industrial development, as there is the requirement for monitoring and analyzing the expensive assets, manage price fluctuations and reduced operational cost.

The North American region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The availability of efficient infrastructure in the developed nations has enabled the manufacturing companies to explore the limits of science, technology, and commerce. The US is a developed country in terms of modern technology, standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. Across North America, the technological advancements has led to a highly competitive markets. North America is a hub of technological developments that comprises with economically robust countries. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes in order to meet the customers demand for high quality products and services in the best possible way.

The overall North America distributed control system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America distributed control system market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America distributed control system market based on all the segmentation pertaining to the country. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America distributed control system market. Some of the players present in the North America distributed control system market are Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corp, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, NovaTech, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., and ABB Ltd. among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction North America distributed control system market – Key Takeaways North America distributed control system market – Market Landscape North America distributed control system market – Key Market Dynamics North America distributed control system market – Analysis North America distributed control system market Analysis – By Product North America distributed control system market Analysis – By Component North America distributed control system market Analysis– by Deployment North America distributed control system market Analysis– by End User North America distributed control system market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 North America distributed control system market – Industry Landscape North America distributed control system market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

