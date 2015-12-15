Global Mobile Biometrics Market Predicted to Grow by 2024 with Competitive Situation and Business Development

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Mobile Biometrics Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Mobile Biometrics Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Mobile Biometrics Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Mobile Biometrics market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586464

Market Overview

The mobile biometrics market is expected to record a CAGR over 26%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Over the years, the requirement to control access to data, premises, and systems has grown. Presently, many organizations rely on passwords, PIN numbers or cards to confirm people’s identity for access. However, this traditional approach poses severe challenges. Biometrics on mobile devices have become popular in recent years. The technology moved towards user-friendliness and also became much more affordable for consumers. This technology has been leveraged to facilitate online transactions, authentication, and many other services.

– Major banks leverage biometrics technologies in a variety of scenarios such as cash withdrawals at the ATM, authenticating mobile banking apps using fingerprint signin or a combination of face and voice verification. For instance, Bank of America rolled out fingerprint authentication and Touch ID in 2015, and more than half of the bank’s customer had used the biometric for mobile access by the middle of 2017.

– Facial recognition, also poised for growth across industries, is witnessing a boost from the launch of Apple’s Face ID system. Tesco Bank is one of the banks that have updated its mobile banking app to make it compatible with Apple’s Face ID, letting customers log into their accounts and make payments by using facial recognition.

– Biometrics has also brought a radical change in security operations in places such as airports and international borders. Many countries across the world deployed biometric identification at their borders. Also, numerous airports are going automatic facial recognition boarding system saving time and keeping their customers happy. UK police officers are exploring the potential of automated facial recognition technology (AFR) and can adopt this technology on their smartphones in the future.

Scope of the Report

Mobile biometric refers to mobile applications of biometrics, which include embedded sensors and readers, as well as mobile apps which exploit biometrics. This includes handheld systems, as well as systems based on a tablet or smartphone. Mobile biometrics is reliable to secure personal accounts, devices, and identification details of one in the system.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Banking is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The utilization of banking and financial services through online portals is increasing at a high pace, which creates a demand for advanced authentication to protect the vital data of consumers associated with the banking organization. Furthermore, with the rise in online transaction and banking, the risk for fraud and potential exposure of personal information are ascending.

– Owing to the adoption of online banking, mobile and e-banking are being increasingly used daily to transfer and perform a transaction, which creates potential avenues for cybercriminals to compromise a user’s account to extract money. With banking service providers investing in mobile app service to operate, the pressure to provide safe banking services through mobile apps persists. This is expected to influence the demand for the mobile biometrics market.

– Facial recognition is expected to emerge owing to the release of mobile phones with facial recognition software (iPhone X). A few used cases are evident across the UK who have upgraded their mobile banking apps compatible with the new iPhone facial recognition software. Banking giants like HSBC (HSBCnet app) have extended their touch ID biometric authentication to voice recognition, Selfie ID, and even log-in with a photo.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

– Growing mobile transactions in countries such as India and China is expected to be one of the significant drivers for the mobile biometrics market in the region.

– China is witnessing high mobile transactional volume which is expected to create demand for authentication solutions such as biometrics. For instance, as of October 2017, the mobile payment was recorded at CNY 81 trillion as compared to CNY 58.8 trillion in 2016.

– State Bank of India is planning to launch a multi-mode biometric authentication for its mobile applications. It will comprise of either fingerprint or face recognition or by using voice recognition software. In addition to this, the bank is also planning to use biometrics for various mobile banking products including Unified Payment Interface transactions. With other banks to follow suit, it is expected to bolster the demand of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile biometrics market is highly competitive and consists of several players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products or solutions or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions.

– March 2019 – AppGuard launched TRUSTICA Mobile, which is a consumer mobile device communication app with military-grade security, including iris, facial and fingerprint biometrics for user authentication and encryption keys that change for each interaction.

– August 2018 – Ipsidy Inc. launched its Access mobile biometric identity solution for physical access management. Access works with the company’s Concierge tablet-based application, which provides the site attendant with real-time monitoring of enrolled people, as well as registration, reporting, and analytical tools.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586464

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Popularity of Mobile Commerce

4.3.2 Increasing BYOD Security Requirement

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Concerns About Data Privacy and Data Breach

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Access Control

5.1.2 Mobile Banking

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aware Inc.

6.1.2 Mobbeel Solutions SLL

6.1.3 Veridium Ltd.

6.1.4 M2SYS Technologies

6.1.5 Fingerprint Cards AB

6.1.6 Nuance Communications Inc.

6.1.7 Precise Biometrics AB

6.1.8 ValidSoft Limited

6.1.9 VoiceVault Inc.

6.1.10 IDEMIA (Safran Identity & Security SAS)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Us:



Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155