Smart Waste Management Market Global Trends, Demand and Supply by Future Prediction 2020 to 2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Smart Waste Management Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Smart Waste Management Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Smart Waste Management Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Smart Waste Management market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586462

Market Overview

The smart waste management market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.68%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. According to the World Bank, across the globe, about 1.3 billion metric ton of waste is generated every year and is expected to reach 2.3 billion, by 2020. This increase can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, across regions.

– Smart waste management is a key aspect in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market.

– The waste management industry involves various activities, such as collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling. The industry has been facing efficiency issues at different stages of waste management, specifically, the operational costs corresponding to collection and transport of the waste, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of smart waste management.

– The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions, which are made possible by the use of technologies, such as IoT sensors, RFID, GPS, etc. Although the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase, it is expected to witness healthy growth, owing to the availability of commercially viable technologies and operational benefits.

Scope of the Report

The smart waste management market covers the trends that are promoting the growth of technologies, such as sensors, RFID, GPS, cloud-based software solutions for effectively managing the waste (from collection to disposal) generated across residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector includes waste generated from the food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare industries, paper industries, electronics manufacturers, among others.

Key Market Trends

Smart Waste Collection Through IoT to Contribute to the Market Growth

– In the smart collection segment, the emergence of IoT has revolutionized and addressed operational costs, for the waste handling companies. The companies that offer smart solutions for waste collection primarily focus on three solutions – intelligent monitoring, route optimization, and analytics.

– By deploying sensors, network infrastructure, and data visualization platforms, waste management companies have been able to generate actionable insights, to make informed decisions.

– By using fill level sensors (sometimes also cameras) near the trash bins, companies have been able to plan the fleet trucks in accordance with the volume of trash in bins, thus reducing the unnecessary fleet fuel consumption and contributing to reducing carbon emissions in cities.

– Municipalities of a few cities across the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, etc., in collaboration with smart waste management innovators (such as Enevo, Smartbin, Bigbelly, etc.) are saving around 30% of waste collection costs.

– Due to the presence of commercially available technology providers, coupled with smart city initiatives & decreasing cost of IoT sensor is pushing this market towards robust growth.

North America to Account for the Largest Market Share

– North America comprises an increasing number of smart cities, and the existing ones are currently under development.

– Approximately 22% of cities in the United States and Canada have already been implementing strategic programs, compared to just 7% of cities, worldwide.

– The United States alone contributes the majority of the annual waste produced, at approximately 230 million metric ton of trash, the significant chunk of which is handled by private entities.

– Owing to government initiatives that promote sustainability, to achieve zero waste by 2020, and the penetration of smart city initiatives across the high urban concentration region, North America is expected to account for the lion’s share in the smart waste management market.

Competitive Landscape

The smart waste management market is consolidated due to few players are having the major share of the market. Moreover, due to the lack of awareness among the people is making players tough to enter the market. Some of the key players in the market are Suez Environmental Services, Veolia Environmental Services, Enevo, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.), IBM Corporation, Bigbelly Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, among others.

– April 2019 – SUEZ and LyondellBasell partner with Samsonite, to produce the first suitcase collection made from recycled plastics. This is the first suitcase composed of post-consumer plastic waste: the shells are composed of recycled polypropylene (PP) from packaging and the inside fabric of recycled PET bottles. The product is not only environmentally responsible but also light and strong for the best travel experience.

-February 2019 – IBM announced a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that team artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics designed to help asset-intensive organizations, such as the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to improve maintenance strategies.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/smart-waste-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Industry Policies

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Increasing Volumes Of Waste

4.6.2 Rising Adoption of Smart Cities

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 High Costs of Implementation

4.8 Technology Snapshot

4.8.1 Technology Overview

4.8.2 Smart Waste Management Stages

4.8.2.1 Smart Collection

4.8.2.2 Smart Processing

4.8.2.3 Smart Energy Recovery

4.8.2.4 Smart Disposal

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Fleet Management

5.1.2 Remote Monitoring

5.1.3 Analytics

5.2 By Waste Type

5.2.1 Industrial Waste

5.2.2 Residential Waste

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Suez Environmental Services

6.1.2 Veolia Environmental Services

6.1.3 Enevo

6.1.4 Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)

6.1.5 Bigbelly Inc.

6.1.6 Covanta Holding Corporation

6.1.7 Evoeco

6.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 BIN-e

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586462

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Us:



Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155