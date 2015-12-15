Forecast 2024: China Cloud Gaming Technology Market 2020 Detailed Analysis and Growth Strategies

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3617250

Market Overview

The market for cloud gaming in China is expected to register a CAGR of 20.2 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With China’s population heavily spending on mobile games, the industry growth rate is five times that of the region’s average. Also, with capabilities growing at about four times the rate of their domestic internet service, they are well on their way to being the leader in meeting the cloud data storage needs of the gaming industry.

– In June 2016, Chinese president Xi Jinping outlined his vision for China to become the leading player in science and technology. It is slowly emerging as a tech superpower, competing with USA. The rapid growth in the economy in the technological scenario has shown improvements in the fiscal deficits and gradual progressive economic reforms.

– In August 2018, the Chinese Government asked marketing executives to control their cash flow and curtail spending on new games. It also stopped approving licenses of new games. Chinese gaming giant Tencent suffered its first profit decline since 2005 on lower gaming revenue. In December, the government lifted the ban expect on Tencent. These kinds of fluctuations negatively affect the market.

Scope of the Report

Cloud gaming offers the cross-platform capability, which provides gamers a cost-effective experience. In cloud gaming, the need for high-speed processing computer is eliminated. It also helps the vendors to upgrade the games without worrying about the gamer’s hardware.

Key Market Trends

Growth of Smartphones to Drive the Market Demand

– Smartphones provide an inexpensive way and common platform for users of all demographics to access games over cloud.

– China is home to many millions of tech-savvy consumers who are keen adopters of games, placing greater demands on developers and network operators.

– Chinese policymakers have taken important steps to modernize the country’s regulatory framework for telecoms, establishing a platform for further digital progression.

– China is also home to several smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Demand from Chinese consumers for the latest flagship devices remains strong;

– According to GSM Report 2019, unique mobile subscribers grew from 1.17 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to grow to 1.22 billion in 2025.

Cloud Proliferation to Expand the Market Reach

– Huge private sector investment, strong government backing and young talent are together rallying behind the growth of China’s cloud computing industry.

– Gaming companies in China are adopting cloud services such as content delivery networks, server load balancers, object storage services and database management tools to power their businesses.

– According to Alibaba Cloud, cloud sales will grow from 5% to 20% of the Chinese IT market by 2020

– In April 2019, Microsoft launched its cloud service Dynamics 365 and was operational through local partner 21 Vianet Group Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated with few legacy vendors like Tencent, 37 Interactive Entertainment and NetEase dominating the market. The gaming scenario is much more controlled by the publishers and channels than the developers.

– April 2019 – Tencent launched a website for a product called “Start” and is allowing people in Shanghai and the southern China province of Guangdong to sign up for the test. The description on the website, written in Mandarin, translates as “you can play on any device.”

– March 2019 – Intel & Tencent partnered for new game streaming service called ‘Tencent Instant Play’.It works similar to already announced services such as Microsoft’s Xcloud and Google’s Project Stream.

