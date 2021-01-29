Bioresorbable Medical Material Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During 2027

The report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Bioresorbable polymers are also known as biodegradble polymers. These are frequently used in implant, drug delivery and other applications. These offer various benefits in medical applications and can be adjusted to degrade at a specified rate, useful for temporary support.

The medical sector is experiencing a rapid transformation in implantable devices. Increasing adoption of bioabsorbable technology to offer improved patient care is driving the growth of the market. Bioresorbable polymers are frequently being used in medical devices, due to their structural strength for load-bearing products such as sutures, stents, screws and plates. Bioresorbable osteosynthesis materials are increasingly being used for different types of oral and maxillofacial surgeries. Some of the products being used for maxillofacial surgeries are GrandFix, SonicWeld-Rx, LactoSorb, RapidSorb, and Fixorb-MX. Increasing use of bioresorbable material in cardiovascular and orthopedic applications, is driving the growth of the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Evonik

2. Foster Corporation

3. Poly-Med Incorporated

4. Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

5. Ashland

6. DURECT CORPORATION

7. Groupe PCAS

8. DSM

9. Corbion

10. Putnam Plastics

The global bioresorbable medical material market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as polylactide (PLA), poly-L-lactide (PLLA), poly-DL-lactide (PDLLA), polyglycolide (PGA) and copolymers of PLA and PGA (PGLA). Based on application, the market is segmented as drug delivery, medical devices, orthopedics and other.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bioresorbable medical material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bioresorbable medical material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bioresorbable medical material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bioresorbable medical material market in these regions.

