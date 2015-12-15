Hyperloop Market to Focusing on Top Companies like AECOM, Dinclix Ground Works, Hyperloop, Hyperloop One, Hyperloop

Hyperloop is a conceptual high-speed transportation system, the route of which was initially proposed from Los Angeles to San Francisco. This technology is a pod-like vehicle, which operates through a reduced pressure tube, potentially exceeding airliner speeds. The average travelling speed is expected to be 600 mph with a maximum speed of 760 mph. Passenger and freight are loaded into the hyperloop, and accelerate gradually through electric propulsion via a low-pressure tube. The tubes are made out of thick, strong steel and can handle 100 Pa of pressure or even more.

Thru growth of the global hyperloop technology market is significantly driven by rise in demand for faster transportation mode. Furthermore, low cost of the transportation technology as compared to other transportation modes such as road, water, air, and rail, and its energy-efficient & environment-friendly nature boost the market growth. However, the possibility of technical glitches and shortage of power act as the considerable restraints of the market. On the contrary, decongestion of traffic is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market.

The hyperloop technology market is segmented on the basis of technology type, carriage type, and region. Based on technology type, the market is categorized into tube, propulsion, capsule, and route. According to carriage type, it is bifurcated into passenger and cargo/freight. Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: AECOM, Dinclix Ground Works, Hyperloop India, Hyperloop One, Inc., Hyperloop Transportation Technology, Space Exploration Technologies Crop., Tesla, Inc., TransPod Inc., Uwashington Hyperloop, and VicHyper.

