Electronic Skin Market Worth $1,719.38 million by 2025 – MC10, Xensio, Rotex, Intelesens, Immageryworks, Dialog Devices L

The global electronic skin market was valued at $464.04 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,719.38 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.70% from 2021 to 2025.

Electronic skin is an artificial, stretchable, and flexible electronic material, which senses various parameters such as external & internal temperature, pressure, or others. The global electronic skin market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rise in purchasing power and strong economy across the globe.

The LAMEA electronic skin market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due the increased investment on wearable technology and rise in government initiatives in the field robotics across various nations.

The electronic skin market is segmented based on application and geography. The applications covered in the study include personal healthcare monitoring, wearable technology, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: MC10, Xensio, Rotex Inc. Intelesens ltd, Immageryworks Pty Ltd, Dialog Devices Limited, SmartLifeinc Limited, Xenoma Inc., Plastic electronic GmbH, and VivaLnK, Inc

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years.

Most important Application of Electronic Skin covered in this report are:

Periodic Healthcare Monitoring

Wearable Technology

Others

Key points from Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRONIC SKIN MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRONIC SKIN MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

