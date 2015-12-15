Smart Glove Market Projected to reach $3,373 million by 2023 | Apple, HaptX, Flint Rehab, Maze Exclusive, NEOFECT, Vandrico Solutions, Workaround

The global smart glove market was valued at $1,740 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,373 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Smart wearable gloves are electronic devices with microcontrollers worn on hands as an accessory. This design incorporates practical functions as well as features. Smart Gloves reinvents and modernize the classic use of the human hand. The report comprises the study of world Smart Glove Market that focuses on its various end users. The healthcare, industrial, fitness and other sectors have progressively deployed smart gloves. The healthcare sector has approved the use of smart gloves for real-time tracking of heartbeats, body hydration level, and converting hand gestures into speeches.The smart glove market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to rising in purchasing power and strengthening economy across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growth in technological developments and rise in purchasing power among people.

The global smart glove market is segmented based on usage, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of usage, the market is classified into fitness tracker, specific health issue monitoring device, media & connected device and others. By industry vertical, it is divided into healthcare, industrial, fitness and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Apple Inc., HaptX, Flint Rehab, Maze Exclusive, NEOFECT, Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Oxstren), Workaround GmbH (ProGlove), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seekas Technology Co. Ltd., and Lab Brothers LLC.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Usage of Smart Glove covered in this report are:

Fitness Tracker

Specific Health Issue Monitoring Device

Media & Connected Device

Others

Most important Industry Vertical of Smart Glove covered in this report are:

Healthcare

Industrial

Fitness

Others

Key points from Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SMART GLOVES MARKET, BY USAGE

CHAPTER 5: SMART GLOVES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6: SMART GLOVES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

