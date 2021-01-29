ASIC Chip Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation

The ASIC Chip market to ASIC Chip sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The ASIC Chip market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is also known as ASIC is the type of integrated circuit (IC) that is designed for a specific purpose or application. An ASIC can increase speed as it is specifically constructed to perform the desired function. ASIC chip is highly customized to provide superior performance in specific applications. The ASIC chips are commonly used in data centers. The application of chips in diverse data center applications such as telecommunication switching, network systems, cellular base stations, and wireless products act as an opportunity for the market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Bitmain Technologies Holding Company, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Texas Instruments, Inc., Xilinx, Inc.

The rise in the portable electronics market, high usage in smartphones, an increase in popularity of IoT, and vigorous demand in the automation industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the ASIC chip market. However, extra time-consuming development and lack of skilled workforce are the major factors restraining the growth of the ASIC chip market. Further, the emerging trend of connected cars, wearable devices, connected homes, smartwatches, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for ASIC chip market growth. Technological development by the emerging economies is expected boosts the growth of the ASIC chip market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the ASIC Chip industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global ASIC chip market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as full custom, semi- based custom, programmable logic devices. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as aerospace subsystem and sensor, wireless communication, medical instrumentation, telecommunication products, consumer electronics, others.

The ASIC Chip market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

