Beauty Devices Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027 – Carol Cole Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LOreal Group

The Beauty Devices market to Beauty Devices sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Beauty Devices market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The growing use of devices in the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne, and atopic dermatitis is expanding the growth of the beauty devices market. A rise in the surge of at-home beauty devices is further boosting the growth of the beauty device market. Due to growing hair and skin problems, high subjection to pollution and UV radiation there is an increase in the adoption of beauty devices that bolster the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of beauty devices and the introduction of new innovative products are the leading trends that drive the market growth.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Carol Cole Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LOreal Group, Lumenis, NU SKIN, Panasonic Corporation, PhotoMedex, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Silkn, TRIA BEAUTY

The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, a rising population, and the expansion of the middle class are the key factors that propelling the growth of the beauty devices market. The characteristics and appearance of a person get altered in old age, leading to pigmentation, wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin that increases the use of anti-aging beauty devices that fuels the growth of the beauty devices market. Awareness about the availability of the treatments and devices are further augmenting the growth of the market.

The global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, usage areas. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/led therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. On the basis of usage areas the market is segmented as salon, spa, home.

The Beauty Devices market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

