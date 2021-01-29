Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2022 | Google, Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Marxent Labs, Microsoft, NVIDIA

The New Report “Augmented and Virtual Reality Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Augmented reality is a technology that uses the existing user’s environment and overlays the digital or virtual content or information over it. Augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world. While virtual reality is also a three-dimensional (3D)-computer generated environment-which completely immerses end users in an artificial world without seeing the real world. This report includes, the revenue generation from the sale of augmented and virtual reality enabled hardware and content.

The augmented and virtual reality market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, and geography. Based on the platform, the augmented and virtual reality market is segmented into mobile, console and personal computer (PC).

Google Inc., Intel Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Vuzix Corporation.

Among platforms, the console segment contributed maximum market share in 2015, owing to the increase in penetration of gaming consoles especially, among the young population worldwide. By application, the augmented and virtual reality market is segmented into videogames, live events and video entertainment, military, healthcare, and others (retail, real estate, education, and engineering). Among applications, video games segment dominated the market in 2015 due to growing popularity and increased spending on augmented and virtual reality based video games globally. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, the market in Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 67.5% during the forecast period owing to the high mobile device and gaming consoles’ penetration in the region.

