Web Application Firewall Market will Boom Rapidly by 2023 with Key Players – Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies

The New Report “Web Application Firewall Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Web application firewall (WAF) is a type of firewall designed to enhance the security level for HTTP conversations or web conversations. It generally follows a set of rules to identify and block threats that may harm the system. It is also used to control and monitor network traffic on web-enabled applications. This firewall establishes a relatively secure barrier between the system and external environment. It provides web protection at the application layer of the open system interconnection model from many attacks types, such as XSS, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI. WAF identifies and blocks attempts to exploit known web application vulnerabilities by shortening the window of exposure while patches are thoroughly tested and deployed. The global web application firewall market was valued at $426 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,425 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Akamai Technologies, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Applicure Technologies Ltd., Qualys, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Radware Ltd, and others.

Get sample copy of “Web Application Firewall Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013511

The web application firewall market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for cloud-based solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. Moreover, constant development of the e-commerce industry fuels the demand for web application firewall solutions. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud-based web application firewall system is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and lack of awareness to implement the right solution for the specific needs among SMEs hinder the web application firewall market growth.

KEY BENEFITS



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Web Application Firewall equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013511

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Web Application Firewall Market Size

2.2 Web Application Firewall Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Web Application Firewall Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Web Application Firewall Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Web Application Firewall Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Web Application Firewall Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Web Application Firewall Sales by Product

4.2 Global Web Application Firewall Revenue by Product

4.3 Web Application Firewall Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Web Application Firewall Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013511

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.