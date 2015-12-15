E-Bill Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Acclivity, Brightpearl, Coupa Software, FinancialForce, FreshBooks, Intuit, Ivalua, Tipalti, Zoho Corporation, Zycus

Global E-Bill Industry detailed study that helps to provide answers and relevant questions with respect to the Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities. It helps identify each of the prominent hurdle to Growth, apart from identifying the trends of E-Bill market.

E-Bill is an electronic method for creating list of products and services along with the respective costs and sent it as an invoice to their customers. This software generates e-Bill automatically by selecting particular products and services as per the requirement of the customers. It is being used across several application namely: energy, FMCG, express service, finance, e-commerce, and many other.

The significant drivers of E-Bill market is emerging demand for centralized and convergent Bill solutions. The increasing demand of real-time Bill across various applications is creating opportunities which will increase the demand for E-Bill market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Bill market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Bill market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Bill market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acclivity Group LLC

Brightpearl

Coupa Software Inc.

FinancialForce

FreshBooks

Intuit Inc.

Ivalua Inc.

Tipalti

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Zycus Inc.

The “Global E-Bill Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-Bill market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global E-Bill market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Bill market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global E-Bill market is segmented on the basis of business type, and application. Based on business type, the market is segmented as business to business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C). Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom, Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-Bill market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-Bill Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Bill market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Bill market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-Bill Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-Bill Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-Bill Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-Bill Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

