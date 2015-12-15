Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Forecasts: CAGR of 4.4% to 2023 Led by 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness, Life Time Fitness

Rise in marketing campaigns intended to fight obesity and increase in consumer trends toward improved health lead to the increase in popularity of fitness and recreational sports center. According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sports club Association (IHRSA), in 2014, the number of fitness club memberships in the U.S. increased to 54.1 million from 51.4 million in 2011, which fueled the growth of the market.

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market size was $83,680 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,116 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in per capita disposable income. Fitness and recreational sports center consists of facilities, which offer fitness equipment, exercise classes, swimming pools, playgrounds, and fitness instruction services.

The key players profiled in the report are:

24 Hour Fitness

Equinox

Gold’s Gym

Planet Fitness

Life Time Fitness

Town Sports International

Fitness First and Virgin Active

Konami Sports Club

McFit

CrossFit Inc.

The report provides an overview of the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market.

The Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

