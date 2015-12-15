Cryogenic Pump Market Expanding Massively by 2020-2023 Profiling Leading Players– Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Linde Group

Cryogenic pump is a special type of centrifugal pump used in industries to pump low-temperature liquids and coolants. It is made up of special elastomers and is hermetically sealed to withstand low temperatures and avoid heat leakage. These pumps consist of one or more impellers and a diffuser. Velocity inside a cryogenic pump is converted into pressure through diffusion process. The cryogenic pump designing technology has uniquely clubbed technological vacuum considerations and cryogenic aspects. They are used for refrigeration purposes with the help of cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen, argon, and others. They provide have safety against power breakdown, as they do not require electric supply with liquid cryogens. The emergence of cryogenic pumps has reduced carbon emission problems. Moreover, properties such as higher isentropic efficiency, radial force balance, minimal maintenance, reliability, no shaft seal & bearings problems, and high safety levels have made them ideal for industrial use.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Linde Group

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

PHPK Technologies Inc.

Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd.,

Technex Limited

Fives S.A.

The report provides an overview of the Cryogenic Pump Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Cryogenic Pump industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Cryogenic Pump Market.

By Type

Positive Displacement Pumps

Kinetic Pumps

Entrapment Pumps

The Cryogenic Pump Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cryogenic Pump Market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Cryogenic Pump Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Cryogenic Pump Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Cryogenic Pump Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Cryogenic Pump Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Cryogenic Pump Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

