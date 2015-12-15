Portable Printer Market See Worldwide Major Growth For The Next Few Years Bixolon Co. Ltd, Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International

The global portable printer market was valued at $844.19 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,643.40 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. Portable printer is light weight and small size peripheral device, which is used to get the print as on-demand through connected devices such as mobile phones, tablets, or PCs. The global portable printer market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to adoption by BYOD policy across the industry verticals.

The portable printer market is segmented based on technology and industry vertical. Based on technology, the market is classified as inkjet, thermal, and impact. Based on industry vertical, it is divided as healthcare, retail, telecom, transportation & logistics, and others.

The key players profiled in the report are Bixolon Co. Ltd, Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Honeywell International Inc., Polaroid Corporation, Printek LLC, Toshiba Tec Corporation, and ZEBRA Technologies. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the portable printer market.

The report provides an overview of the Portable Printer Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Portable Printer industry.

By Technology

Inkjet

Thermal

The Portable Printer Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Portable Printer Market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

