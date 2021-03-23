Medical Exoskeleton Market Industry Dynamics, Financial Overview, Competitors Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Revenue Analysis and Forecast 2027

According to a new study, Medical Exoskeleton market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 29.4% and is expected to reach US$ 1,023.0 Mn from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical exoskeleton market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth. The market for medical exoskeleton is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Bioness Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp

CYBERDYNE INC

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc

EXOATLET

GOGOA Mobility Robots

Hocoma AG

Wearable Robotics srl

Parker Hannifin Corporation

The global medical exoskeleton market by extremity segments was led by lower body exoskeleton segment. In 2018, the lower body exoskeleton segment held a largest market share of 68.1% of the medical exoskeleton market, by extremity. However, the upper body exoskeleton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to increasing incidences of the shoulder pain, neck pain and other upper extremity among the working class which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the medical exoskeleton market.

Medical Exoskeleton – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Drive Type

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Mechanical

Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

Other Actuator

By Type

Powered Exoskeleton

Passive Exoskeleton

By Extremity

Lower Body Exoskeleton

Upper Body Exoskeleton

By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Stroke

Others

By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Others

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global medical exoskeleton industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the Medical Exoskeleton. For instance, in June, 2019, ReWalk Robotics announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ReStore soft exo-suit system. The approval has helped in the sales of the product to the rehabilitation centers across the United States. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

