Liquid Biopsy Market Growth, Industry Trends, Development and Forecast by Leading Players Genomic Health, Inivata, MDxHealth, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Liquid biopsy analyzes DNA, which can give accurate information regarding the presence of mutations in cancer-specific genes. This technique enables doctors to gather essential information regarding the tumor through samples such as, urine, blood or other bio fluids. Liquid biopsy helps in early detection of cancer and hence can also be used to deliver personalized cancer therapy for every patient and every kind of cancer.
The report aims to provide an overview of liquid biopsy market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, sample, circulating biomarkers, application, end user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid biopsy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the rising preference for a non-invasive method of detection. In addition, the R&D activities and strong product pipeline are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
- Biocept, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
- Exosome Diagnostics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Genomic Health
- Inivata Ltd
- MDxHealth
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
