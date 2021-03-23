Liquid Biopsy Market Growth, Industry Trends, Development and Forecast by Leading Players Genomic Health, Inivata, MDxHealth, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Liquid biopsy analyzes DNA, which can give accurate information regarding the presence of mutations in cancer-specific genes. This technique enables doctors to gather essential information regarding the tumor through samples such as, urine, blood or other bio fluids. Liquid biopsy helps in early detection of cancer and hence can also be used to deliver personalized cancer therapy for every patient and every kind of cancer.

The report aims to provide an overview of liquid biopsy market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, sample, circulating biomarkers, application, end user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid biopsy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The liquid biopsy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the rising preference for a non-invasive method of detection. In addition, the R&D activities and strong product pipeline are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genomic Health

Inivata Ltd

MDxHealth

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting liquid biopsy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the liquid biopsy market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global liquid biopsy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liquid biopsy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from liquid biopsy market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for liquid biopsy market in the global market.

