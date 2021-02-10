Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Detailed Analysis Report 2020: User Demand, Size, Applications, Key Players Analysis & Investment Opportunities till 2025
The Global Commercial P2P CDN Market report offers the regional and global market with an extensive study of the overall growth drivers of the market. Moreover, the report also sheds light on the complete competitive landscape of the Commercial P2P CDN market. This report further provides a dashboard overview of several leading providers of the global Commercial P2P CDN market. This research study also delivers a comprehensive overview of top companies including their successful marketing strategies, recent advancements, market contribution in both present and historic contexts. In addition to this, the study offers a detailed overview of the industry by highlighting data on several different aspects that include opportunities drivers, restraints, as well as threats.
This data can help providers to make better decision making before investing in the market. The report also delivers market environment factors, assesses company market share, details industry structure, and other significant data about the global Commercial P2P CDN market. In addition, the market study is designed with primary as well as extensive secondary research for the study. Likewise, the study comprises significant data about leading players, dealers, and distributors which helps investors to make decision making while investing in the target market. Additionally, this research study analyzed application, type, as well as geographical existence of all leading manufactures around the world.
In 2018, the global Commercial P2P CDN market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commercial P2P CDN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial P2P CDN development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Akamai
Alibaba Group
Qumu Corporation
Streamroot
Peer5
Viblast
Globecast
Edgemesh
CDNvideo
Play2live
Kollective
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video
Non-video
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Gaming
Retail and eCommerce
Education
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Commercial P2P CDN status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Commercial P2P CDN development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial P2P CDN are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Video
1.4.3 Non-video
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Media and Entertainment
1.5.4 Gaming
1.5.5 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Energy and Utilities
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size
2.2 Commercial P2P CDN Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Commercial P2P CDN Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Commercial P2P CDN Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Commercial P2P CDN Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in China
7.3 China Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
7.4 China Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in India
10.3 India Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
10.4 India Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Commercial P2P CDN Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Commercial P2P CDN Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Commercial P2P CDN Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Akamai
12.1.1 Akamai Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.1.4 Akamai Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Akamai Recent Development
12.2 Alibaba Group
12.2.1 Alibaba Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.2.4 Alibaba Group Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Alibaba Group Recent Development
12.3 Qumu Corporation
12.3.1 Qumu Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.3.4 Qumu Corporation Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Qumu Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Streamroot
12.4.1 Streamroot Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.4.4 Streamroot Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Streamroot Recent Development
12.5 Peer5
12.5.1 PeerChapter Five: Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.5.4 PeerChapter Five: Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 PeerChapter Five: Recent Development
12.6 Viblast
12.6.1 Viblast Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.6.4 Viblast Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Viblast Recent Development
12.7 Globecast
12.7.1 Globecast Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.7.4 Globecast Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Globecast Recent Development
12.8 Edgemesh
12.8.1 Edgemesh Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.8.4 Edgemesh Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Edgemesh Recent Development
12.9 CDNvideo
12.9.1 CDNvideo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.9.4 CDNvideo Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CDNvideo Recent Development
12.10 Play2live
12.10.1 Play2live Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Commercial P2P CDN Introduction
12.10.4 Play2live Revenue in Commercial P2P CDN Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Play2live Recent Development
12.11 Kollective
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
