Global Tactical Data Link Market Detailed Analysis Report 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Growth and Future Estimations till 2025
The Global Tactical Data Link Market report offers the regional and global market with an extensive study of the overall growth drivers of the market. Moreover, the report also sheds light on the complete competitive landscape of the Tactical Data Link market. This report further provides a dashboard overview of several leading providers of the global Tactical Data Link market. This research study also delivers a comprehensive overview of top companies including their successful marketing strategies, recent advancements, market contribution in both present and historic contexts. In addition to this, the study offers a detailed overview of the industry by highlighting data on several different aspects that include opportunities drivers, restraints, as well as threats.
This data can help providers to make better decision making before investing in the market. The report also delivers market environment factors, assesses company market share, details industry structure, and other significant data about the global Tactical Data Link market. In addition, the market study is designed with primary as well as extensive secondary research for the study. Likewise, the study comprises significant data about leading players, dealers, and distributors which helps investors to make decision making while investing in the target market. Additionally, this research study analyzed application, type, as well as geographical existence of all leading manufactures around the world.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3189575
A tactical data link (TDL) uses a data link standard in order to provide communication via radio waves or cable used by the U.S. armed forces and NATO nations. All military C3 systems use standardized TDL to transmit, relay and receive tactical data.
Demand for improved interoperability among military forces and increased geopolitical tensions and security threats are key factors expected to drive the tactical data link market during the forecast period. The market has been segmented based on application, platform, component and region.
In 2018, the global Tactical Data Link market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Tactical Data Link status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tactical Data Link development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bae Systems
General Dynamics
L3 Technologies
Leonardo
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
Saab AB
Tactical Communications
Viasat
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air-based
Rotary Wing
Fixed Wing
UAV
Sea-based
Ships
Unmanned Systems
Submarines
Land-based
Ground Control Station
Market segment by Application, split into
Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)
Radio Communication
Command and Control (C2)
Electronic Warfare (EW)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tactical Data Link status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tactical Data Link development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tactical Data Link are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-tactical-data-link-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Air-based
1.4.3 Rotary Wing
1.4.4 Fixed Wing
1.4.5 UAV
1.4.6 Sea-based
1.4.7 Ships
1.4.8 Unmanned Systems
1.4.9 Submarines
1.4.10 Land-based
1.4.11 Ground Control Station
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)
1.5.3 Radio Communication
1.5.4 Command and Control (C2)
1.5.5 Electronic Warfare (EW)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Tactical Data Link Market Size
2.2 Tactical Data Link Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Tactical Data Link Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Tactical Data Link Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Tactical Data Link Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Tactical Data Link Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Tactical Data Link Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Tactical Data Link Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Tactical Data Link Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Tactical Data Link Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in China
7.3 China Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
7.4 China Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in India
10.3 India Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
10.4 India Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Tactical Data Link Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Tactical Data Link Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Tactical Data Link Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Tactical Data Link Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Bae Systems
12.1.1 Bae Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.1.4 Bae Systems Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Bae Systems Recent Development
12.2 General Dynamics
12.2.1 General Dynamics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.2.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.3 LChapter Three: Technologies
12.3.1 LChapter Three: Technologies Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.3.4 LChapter Three: Technologies Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 LChapter Three: Technologies Recent Development
12.4 Leonardo
12.4.1 Leonardo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.4.4 Leonardo Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Leonardo Recent Development
12.5 Northrop Grumman
12.5.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.5.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.6 Raytheon
12.6.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.6.4 Raytheon Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.7 Rockwell Collins
12.7.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.7.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development
12.8 Saab AB
12.8.1 Saab AB Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.8.4 Saab AB Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Saab AB Recent Development
12.9 Tactical Communications
12.9.1 Tactical Communications Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.9.4 Tactical Communications Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Tactical Communications Recent Development
12.10 Viasat
12.10.1 Viasat Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Tactical Data Link Introduction
12.10.4 Viasat Revenue in Tactical Data Link Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Viasat Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3189575
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155