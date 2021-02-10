Global Telecom API Market Detailed Analysis Report 2020: Growth, Demand, Service, Types, Applications, Key Players and Industry Forecast till 2025
The Global Telecom API Market report offers the regional and global market with an extensive study of the overall growth drivers of the market. Moreover, the report also sheds light on the complete competitive landscape of the Telecom API market. This report further provides a dashboard overview of several leading providers of the global Telecom API market. This research study also delivers a comprehensive overview of top companies including their successful marketing strategies, recent advancements, market contribution in both present and historic contexts. In addition to this, the study offers a detailed overview of the industry by highlighting data on several different aspects that include opportunities drivers, restraints, as well as threats.
This data can help providers to make better decision making before investing in the market. The report also delivers market environment factors, assesses company market share, details industry structure, and other significant data about the global Telecom API market. In addition, the market study is designed with primary as well as extensive secondary research for the study. Likewise, the study comprises significant data about leading players, dealers, and distributors which helps investors to make decision making while investing in the target market. Additionally, this research study analyzed application, type, as well as geographical existence of all leading manufactures around the world.
An API is a set of standard software functions an application can use. Telecom API’s enable a third party company to access data/information from a telecom network operators for purposes of application support and more specifically the delivery of Value-added Service (VAS) applications.
Improving telecom API user experience, monetization of telecom operator services, rising demand for advanced telecom services over the internet and increasing adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices among end-users are some of the major driving factors of the telecom API market.
In 2018, the global Telecom API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telecom API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom API development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone
Twillo
Alcatel-Lucent
AT&T
Telefonica
Apigee
Orange
Verizon
Nexmo
Fortumo
Locationsmart
Tropo
Aspect Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SMS, MMS, and RCS API
WebRTC API
Payment API
Content Delivery API
ID/SSO and subscriber API
IVR/voice store and voice control API
M2M and IoT API
Location API
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise developer
Internal developer
Partner developer
Long tail developer
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom API development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom API are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telecom API Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 SMS, MMS, and RCS API
1.4.3 WebRTC API
1.4.4 Payment API
1.4.5 Content Delivery API
1.4.6 ID/SSO and subscriber API
1.4.7 IVR/voice store and voice control API
1.4.8 M2M and IoT API
1.4.9 Location API
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telecom API Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprise developer
1.5.3 Internal developer
1.5.4 Partner developer
1.5.5 Long tail developer
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telecom API Market Size
2.2 Telecom API Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telecom API Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telecom API Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Telecom API Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Telecom API Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Telecom API Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Telecom API Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Telecom API Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Telecom API Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom API Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Telecom API Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Telecom API Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Telecom API Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Telecom API Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Telecom API Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Telecom API Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Telecom API Key Players in China
7.3 China Telecom API Market Size by Type
7.4 China Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Telecom API Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Telecom API Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Telecom API Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Telecom API Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Telecom API Key Players in India
10.3 India Telecom API Market Size by Type
10.4 India Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Telecom API Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Telecom API Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Telecom API Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Telecom API Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Vodafone
12.1.1 Vodafone Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.1.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Vodafone Recent Development
12.2 Twillo
12.2.1 Twillo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.2.4 Twillo Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Twillo Recent Development
12.3 Alcatel-Lucent
12.3.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.3.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.4 AT&T
12.4.1 AT&T Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.5 Telefonica
12.5.1 Telefonica Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.5.4 Telefonica Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Telefonica Recent Development
12.6 Apigee
12.6.1 Apigee Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.6.4 Apigee Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Apigee Recent Development
12.7 Orange
12.7.1 Orange Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.7.4 Orange Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Orange Recent Development
12.8 Verizon
12.8.1 Verizon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.8.4 Verizon Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.9 Nexmo
12.9.1 Nexmo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.9.4 Nexmo Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nexmo Recent Development
12.10 Fortumo
12.10.1 Fortumo Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Telecom API Introduction
12.10.4 Fortumo Revenue in Telecom API Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Fortumo Recent Development
12.11 Locationsmart
12.12 Tropo
12.13 Aspect Software
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
