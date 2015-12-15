Medical Gas Analyzer Market Expected to Reach $200.30 million by 2026 – Air Products,The Linde, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas, GCE Holding, Messer, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Novair Medical, Graco, Systech Illinois

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Medical Gas Analyzer Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Medical Gas Analyzer Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Medical Gas Analyzer Market is accounted for $135.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $200.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors favouring the market growth are usage of more precise monitoring of medical gases to unlock lucrative avenues, rise in amount of medical gas therapies and technological advancements. Huge cost of new technologies and changing guidelines regarding calibration standards of analyzers are some major factors restricting the market. Moreover, surge in quantity of hospitals & surgery centres and severe regulations for medical gas are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Medical gas analyzers are used in hospital settings to maintain a track of a variety of gases that are used in different medical therapies. These medical gases include oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and medical air. Medical gases have therapeutic advantages as it facilitates easy diffusion through natural physiological barriers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Gas Analyzer include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas, GCE Holding AB, Messer Group Gmbh, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Novair Medical, Graco Inc., Systech Illinois Ltd., WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG, QED Environmental Systems, Servomex and Meeco.

Based on End User, hospitals segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Medical gas analyzer is often required and used in hospitals. The burden of diseases is increasing rapidly, which is leading to an increasing number of medical procedures. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. Implementation of standard safety policies in general healthcare services and huge expenses in healthcare infrastructure are the reasons anticipated to propel the growth of the market in North America.

Equipments Covered:

– Concentrators

– Flow meters

– Regulators

– Vacuum systems

– Monitoring systems

– Accessories

Products Covered:

– Multiple gas analyzers

– Single gas analyzer

Technologies Covered:

– Infrared

– Electrochemical

– Optical

Modality Types Covered:

– Benchtop analyzer

– Handheld analyzer

– Portable analyzer

Applications Covered:

– Cryotherapy

– Anesthesia

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Laboratory Use

– Respiratory Diseases

– Medical Imaging

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Pharma and Food

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory surgery center

– Diagnostic Centers

– Research Institutes and Laboratories

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

