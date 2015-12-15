Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market Expected to Reach $1,028.63 million by 2026 – Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, General Data Healthcare, Primera Technology, AP Easy Software, Zebra Technologies, Leica Biosystems Nussloch, LigoLab

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions market is accounted for $364.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,028.63 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%. Significant factors which are influencing the market growth are rising number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis and growing number of diagnostic tests performed in laboratories. However, high implementation cost of these solutions in laboratories is hampering the market growth.

Based on technology, barcode segment is anticipated to have a significant growth due to the increasing adoption of barcode systems among end users. Barcodes are optical machine-readable representations of data where each character is represented by patterns. There are 2 different barcode types namely 1D (linear) and 2D (eg, DataMatrix, MaxiCode, QR code). The 1D barcodes can be numeric or alphanumeric. The advantages of using 2D barcodes are that they contain higher data density, produce smaller barcodes, allow omnidirectional scanning, and result in fewer scan and printer failures.

Some of the key players in the Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., General Data Healthcare Inc., Primera Technology, Inc., AP Easy Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch and LigoLab.

In terms of geography, North America is leading the market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing volume of diagnostic tests, need for automated labeling systems to reduce specimen identification errors and increasing healthcare expenditure are boosting the market growth in this region.

Technologies Covered:

– Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

– Barcode

Products Covered:

– Consumables

– Hardware

– Software

End Users Covered:

– Independent and Reference Laboratories

– Hospital Laboratories

– Other End Users

Applications Covered:

– Tissue Cassettes & Blocks Tracking

– Slides Tracking

– Specimen Tracking

