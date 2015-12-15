Steam Boiler System Market Expected to Reach $26.59 billion by 2026 – Bosch, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Mitsubishi, Zhengzhou Boiler, Fulton Boiler Works, Larsen and Toubro, Thermodyne Engineering System, Forbes Marshall, Aalborg Engineering, Doosan

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Steam Boiler System Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Steam Boiler System Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Steam Boiler System Market is accounted for $17.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as rising electricity demand, growing government initiatives and increasing demand for energy are driving the market growth. However, higher costs of installation and maintenance of these systems are hindering the market growth.

A steam boiler is a device used to create steam by applying heat energy to water. The purpose of a steam boiler is for generating power in steam engines or steam turbines and in process industries for various processes. It is also used for heating the buildings in cold weather and for producing hot water for hot water supply. An industrial steam boiler is considered a crucial piece of equipment across many industries.

Some of the key players profiled in the market include Bosch, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Siemens, Mitsubishi, Zhengzhou Boiler (Group) Co. Ltd., Fulton Boiler Works Inc., Larsen and Toubro Limited, Thermodyne Engineering System, Forbes Marshall, Aalborg Engineering, Doosan Group, GE, Cleaver-Brooks, Hurst Boiler & Welding Company Inc., Alfa Laval, Viessmann, Vapor Power International and Rentech Boiler.

Based on Type, water-tube boiler segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to its higher efficiency and wide usage in large power plants. By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share owing to growing investments in power and demand for energy in developing countries, such as China and India over the forecast period.

Types Covered:

– Super Heater

– Fire-Tube Boiler

– Water-Tube Boiler

Components Covered:

– Economizer

– Air Preheater

– Boiler

– Feed Pump

– Superheater

Fuels Covered:

– Gas-Fired Steam Boiler

– Biomass-Fired Steam Boiler

– Coal-Fired Steam Boiler

– Oil-Fired Steam Boiler

– Electric Steam Boiler

End Users Covered:

– Chemical

– Primary Metal

– Thermal Power Plants

– Food

– Refineries

– Process Industry

– Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

– Other End Users

Applications Covered:

– Steam Engines (Locomotives)

– Cement Production

– Generators

– Agriculture

– Other Applications

